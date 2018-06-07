‘We have her back!’: Supporters defend Dallas Police Chief amid slapping allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is making headlines after admitting to slapping an ex-boyfriend in the face for cheating on her.

The incident happened eight years ago in Detroit, long before she was hired in Dallas, and she fessed up while she was interviewing here.

Dallas City Manager T.C Broadnax released a statement about it.

"I appreciated her honesty and the fact that she voluntarily disclosed this information. The police were not involved, nor were criminal charges filed. She has my full support and I am excited and optimistic about the leadership chief hall has demonstrated."

Others supporting Chief Hall are local clergies and community leaders.

"We stand in support of Chief U. Renee Hall. We have her back," said Frederick Douglass Haynes III, Senior Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church.

"I come here to give my support for Chief U. Renee Hall and when I give her my support I'm also the one that is standing there with her making sure that we progress in the right direction." activist Dominique Alexander said.