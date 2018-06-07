Warrant issued for Tonya Couch for testing positive for methanphetamines

Tonya Couch, mother of Affluenza teen, Ethan Couch, had her bond revoked after a warrant was issued this afternoon for testing positive for methamphetamine usage.

The 51-year-old had a bond that prohibited her from using controlled substances or alcohol.

She’s currently waiting trail for hindering apprehension and money laundering.

Couch is charged with helping her son flee to Mexico back in 2015 after he killed four people and injured two others in a crash in 2013.

He was released from jail in in April.

This is the third time Tonya Couch has had bond related issues.