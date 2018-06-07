Take 33: Pierre Durant is creating the ultimate mingling weekend with Debonair Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since more African-American transplants have moved to Dallas, they've been searching for a community to connect and mingle. Thanks to Pierre Durant, Founder and CEO of Debonair Society, the ultimate mix and mingling weekend is being created.

"I figured that if entertainment is the fastest way to get to us why not create a space where we can have fun and support black-owned business at the same time," Pierre said.

Pierre is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but moved to Dallas after being attracted to DFW's communities, schools and businesses.

Debonair Society currently has two events, Mingling Over Martinis on Fridays and Mingling Over Mimosas on Sundays, hosted every third weekend of the month.

Mingling Over Martinis is a happy hour, after work kickback to help start off your weekend while Mingling Over Mimosas is a Sunday brunch located at the African American Museum in Fair Park that includes bottomless mimosas and a buffet.

"Ultimately with Debonair Society I want people to know that the first thing first is fun. While you're coming in and having a good time in a good presence with good people who are dressed nice, this is your opportunity to network, to mingle, to choose your own vibe, you can just do whatever you want to... and you're benefiting so many vendors in the black community that you're giving back to."

Pierre's focus is to give back to the black community with his events. Hiring black-owned business to cater food, use their event spaces and entertainment, bring the vibe and environment he was searching for when he moved to Dallas.

"Everything I do is to keep the black dollar in the black community just a little bit longer."