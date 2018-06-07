Russian paraglider crashes into forest, leaves with branch sticking out of his shoulder!

A paraglider walked away after crashing in a forest… with a branch in his shoulder 😳.

Ivan Krasouski, 36, was gliding near a village when a strap snapped and he lost control, making him plummet into a forest. A sharp log spiked his shoulder when he crashed.

According to Daily Mail, rescuers cut him free from the log and took him to a hospital with a large piece of the log still embedded in his shoulder.

Krasouski said after he crashed he didn’t realize he had been impaled because he “fell so softly.”

Doctors were able to treat him a the hospital while Krasouski retained a sense of humor about the accident.