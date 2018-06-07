Country Time introduces new ‘legal-ade’ unit aimed to help fund lemonade stands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENVIEW, IL -- Country time not only specializes in lemonade, but now, also legal-ade.

Apparently, lemonade stands, have landed a few kids in hot water! So the parent company, Kraft Heinz, wants to come to their defense.

For example, a mom and her sons had their lemonade stand shut down by police in Denver.

They were trying to raise money to help a 5 year old Indonesian kid. The police said the children had broken the law by not obtaining a permit from the city.

The complaint came from an adult vendor who was selling lemonade for $7 per cup, while the boys were selling their drink for only about 75 cents.

Country Time's goal is to pay the fees to avoid something like this.

From now on, any child fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement.

Parents would need to go to the legal-ade website, upload an image of the child's permit or fine along with a description of what the lemonade stand means to your child -- in his or her own words.

The company will cover the permit fee or fine, up to $300 dollars.

Which is good news since there's clearly a market for kids and lemonade!

Texas native Mikaila Ulmer even invented the Bee-Sweet Lemonade brand -- featured in whole foods stores across the country!

So, go out there and get to selling that lemonade, kids!

After all -- age is nothing but a number when it comes to entrepreneurship!