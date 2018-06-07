More than 30 ‘Fixer Upper’ home renovations broke EPA rules

WACO – Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are having to pay up for EPA violations seen on their hit HGTV show.

The couple’s business, Magnolia Homes, has agreed to pay a $40,000 fine after the EPA determined 33 of its home renovations were “conducted without adequate lead paint protections,” reports Deadline, which notes the potential fine the company faced was as high as $556,000.

The EPA notes Fixer Upper footage “reviewed by EPA did not depict the lead-safe work practices normally required” though “Magnolia took immediate steps to ensure compliance” when it was notified.

Chip Gaines, who in March tweeted advice about engaging a professional to check for lead paint when buying or remodeling a home, will also star in a Magnolia-paid video on lead paint safety as part of the settlement, per Vulture. (The couple are expecting their fifth child.)

