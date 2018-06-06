Seems like locally owned eateries in Dallas keep closing… but why?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Over the past year, we've seen several local restaurants that have held it down in Dallas for years start to close.

Between weird parking ordinances, high rent, and slow business, it seems like it doesn't matter if you're a crowd favorite or not... you might have to shut things down.

"I think for many people, they will want to come to one of these establishments, and parking is often a problem," one resident said.

Wild about Harry's on Knox-Henderson, Filament in Deep Ellum, and most recently, The Blind Butcher, are all Dallas eateries that have announced their unexpected closures over the past year.

While increasing rent and taxes have been the reasons several owners blamed for calling it quits, we can't ignore the fact that consumers have a hand in deciding who stays or goes.

"This part of Dallas is so vibrant and they rely on us to keep them going," one woman said after eating a local restaurant.

Whatever the reason for the closures, if you have a favorite local spot, we'd advise that you show them some love!