People play the guessing game after IHOP says they’re “flippin'” their name to ‘IHOb’

GLENDALE, CA -- The International House Of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, has been flipping flapjacks for 60 years, and now they say they're shaking things up by changing their name logo to "IHOb," with a "b!"

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

So, the question on everyone's mind is: what could the "b" stand for?

We took to the streets to get peoples' opinion, and most said they think it stands for "breakfast," while one believes it's for "biscuits."

But your guess is just as good as ours!

Their official Twitter account created a poll for the public, and most people there seem to think it stands for "bacon."

Some are comparing the staggering change to the upset back in 2009, when the Sears Tower in Chicago changed its name to the Willis Tower, saying, "no one is going to call you that, bro. It's IHOP forever!"

this is like when they changed the Sears Tower to the Willis Tower. NO ONE is going to call ya that, bro. it’s IHOP forever. https://t.co/Fvh7G7dYJ3 — Bleek Gilliam (@heartbreakigg) June 6, 2018

Perhaps this is one way the restaurant is planning to revamp things since they closed over 30 locations earlier this year, but customers we talked to say the only thing that matters is that the quality stays the same.

Either way, the pancake shop says they aren't revealing the mystery until June 11.

But until then, have fun trying to crack the code!!