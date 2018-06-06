Italy High School shooter to be tried as adult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITALY - The 16-year-old accused gunman in the Italy school shooting will be tried as an adult. We're finally learning the name of the teen suspect who allegedly walked into the high school and opened fire back in January of this year. Chad Padilla is facing six felony charges.

An Ellis County judge made the ruling Tuesday after a five-hour hearing.

Prosecutors say Padilla walked into the Italy High School cafeteria and shot a female classmate and her new boyfriend; they say Padilla was jealous of his former girlfriend's new relationship. The female victim is still recovering from the shooting.

During the hearing, Padilla's parents said they've tried for years to get help for their son and they believe he suffers from a long history of mental illness.

His bond has been set at $300,000.