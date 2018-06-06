Dallas woman admits to killing husband after cat beating, cat to make full recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Remember the Dallas woman who told police she shot and killed her husband because he was abusing their family cat?

After 47-year-old Mary Harrison went to jail, the question remained, what about the cat, Smokey?

“We are hopeful that the cat will make a full recovery,” says Maura Davies. She's the Vice President of Communications for the SPCA of Texas. The organization has protective custody of Smokey and a family dog.

“The cat appears to have been severely beaten, the cat has a broken jaw, broken rib, and right now is in treatment," Davies said.

We aren’t able to see Smokey yet. He’s undergoing some surgery. “We really don’t know what the final outcome will be at this point," Davies said. She says what will happen to the cat and dog will depend on what will happen with Harrison’s case. Currently, she’s facing murder charges.

Meanwhile, the SPCA is picking up the tab on Smokey’s medical care, and that’s not cheap. Davies says, “We would not be here without our wonderful supportive community, and we are here for this community."

While there are still a lot of questions, it brought smiles to our faces to hear Smokey will most likely live a long healthy life, regardless of who takes him home.

If you want to donate to the SPCA, click this link.