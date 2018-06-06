Cowboys wrap up OTA practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- It's easy for NFL teams to be optimistic at this time of year, but the Cowboys say they really like what they've seen after their three weeks of voluntary team practices known as Organized Team Activities.

"The intensity is always up," said offensive lineman La'el Collins. "Every day the intensity is very, very high. We've got 90 guys and we've got to get down to 53, so you can't let a day go by."

"We're just approaching a lot of new things and trying to learn the basics of it so that we can go in and refine those things in Training Camp," added center Travis Frederick. "It's exciting because you see a lot of improvements across the board, and you see a lot of young guys stepping up."

"Change can be difficult, change can be exciting, it's really how you look at it," said Geoff Swaim, one of several players hoping to take over for Jason Witten as the team's starting tight end. "I choose to look at it as an opportunity, and so, for me, I'm just trying to take advantage of it."

"We all want to be good. We all want to get better. I think that's the starting point that you need," said safety Jeff Heath. "And then obviously the longer we play together, the more comfortable we are playing with each other, the better our communication is, and, ultimately, the better we'll be."

Next up for the Cowboys is a mandatory minicamp next week, then they're off until Training Camp commences in California in late July.