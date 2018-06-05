Dallas’ JFK museum exhibit to honor Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This year marks 50 years since the assassination of American political leader Robert F. Kennedy and Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To honor the two men who left behind major influences in American culture, The Sixth Floor Museum is opening a temporary exhibit titled, "Rebel Spirits."

"It's a photographic exhibit, so we have a lot of primarily black and white images taken by many famous photographers of the time who were photographing the Civil Rights movement. They were photographing the the Kennedys in the White House," Lindsey Richardson, Sixth Floor Museum Curator, said.

Lawrence Schiller is one of those photographers, who, along with author David Margolick , came up with the idea for the exhibit.

The display showcases about 60 photos that reveal some of the ideas and changing opinions shared between the two men on social issues.

"We were very excited to have the exhibit come here," Richardson said. "What happened her in 1963 is directly related to what happened Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy in 1968"

1963 as the year former president John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Downtown Dallas.

"In some ways those three assassinations have forever linked those three men in peoples' minds all around the world," Richardson said.

The exhibit is set to remain open until labor day, but the changes these two american leaders helped make will remain with us forever.