Miss America pageant scraps swimsuits, will include all size women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- The Miss America pageant is going through some major makeovers, and it's not with the contestants!

On Tuesday chairman, Gretchen Carlson, announced that they are officially doing away with the swimsuit part of the competition, which used to count for 10% of the participants' final score. This portion has been a part of the competition since the beginning in 1921.

"We truly want to take away the stereotypical parts of the competition like the swimsuit and being judge on outward, physical appearance," Gretchen Carlson, Miss America Chairman , said.

The official Miss America Twitter page , along with current title holder, Cara Mund, later posted a short video to advertise the coming changes along with hashtag #byebyebikini.

Now, this is not to be confused with the Miss USA Pageant, which hasn't commented on whether or not they're making any changes.

Carlson went on to say other changes will include allowing contestants to wear whatever they want for the evening gown portion, and during this time of the contest, they will speak on how they will boost their social-impact.

She says part of what sparked this change was the rise of the #MeToo movement, and that the organization is happy to grow as women continue to find their courage.

That begs the question, with all the changes, wonder what kind of trends we'll see hit the stage during this year's competition?!