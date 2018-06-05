Kidd’s Kids family reports from Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. - Morning Dose's Shane Allen is on assignment, bringing us stories from the Kidd's Kids Teen Trip to Disney World. He spent an entire day with Logan Martin and her family.

Logan was in for a big surprise when she learned she was going to Disney World on Kidd's Kids Teen Trip with her entire family and, so far, it has indeed proven to be the trip of a lifetime!

The Kidd's Kidds trips used to be open for kids aged 12 and under, but has now been expanded to teens 12-18 who have life-altering conditions. They made the trek this week to Orlando for the special Teen Trip.

This Kidd's Kids story is brought to you by Neighborhood Credit Union.