Carrollton Fashion Designer talks about Kate Spade’s legacy after death

NEW YORK, NY -- Legendary fashion designer Kate Spade has died at the age of 55.

Law officials believe she committed suicide after Spade's housekeeper found her in her New York apartment Tuesday morning.

The iconic designer became a household name when she kicked off her success back in 1993. Spade and her husband dipped their toes in the world of handbags, which then expanded into a clothing and jewelry line.

In 2007, Spade sold the company only to come back to the fashion world in 2016 when she launched a new brand called Francis Valentine, named after her daughter.

What will happen to her legacy now? We all know that after an artist goes before their time, their art-form gets a lot of attention, resulting in big sales.

For instance, Michael Jackson and Prince broke records with past albums after their death.

So NewFix asked local expert, designer Ruby Bhandari from Silk Threads, what they think will happen to the Spade brand, and the price tags.

"The earlier bags, like the one I got when I was in my 20's, when she was there, when she was part of the business, those are the ones that people are really going to want to hold onto, because I think eventually they are gonna have value," Bhandari said. "Kate was huge, Kate is huge, and Kate will remain huge."

In a statement, Kate Spade's company posted on Instagram saying, "Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world."

Kate Spade leaves behind her daughter, Francis Beatrix Spade, and her husband, Andy Spade.

Suicide is a public health issue but support, local resources, and services are available 24/7 for suicidal persons or those around them.

Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK (8255) for more information.