Woman ‘astonished’ by kindness of stranger, who turns out to be NFL’s Jermaine Gresham

LOS ANGELES – A woman shared her airport encounter with “an angel,” who she later found out was NFL player Jermaine Gresham, and the story has gone viral.

On May 30, Delilah Cassidy was about to miss her flight at Los Angeles International Airport when “the most amazing thing” happened to her.

She said it all started when she learned about American Airlines’ new policy of passengers having to pay to take carry-on luggage onto planes.

Cassidy said she put all of her belongings into just one bag, but it ended up being too big. So, the airline proceeded to charge her $50 – except they didn’t take cash, which was all she had, having just returned from Europe.

I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say it’s just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesn’t know I’m back. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

That’s when Cassidy was told she would have to miss her flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay there.

“I’m pleading, devastated after a long day of travel,” she said. “Then, this man walks up and says ‘How much is it?’ They tell him $50, and he says ‘I got it.'”

Cassidy said she was “astonished” and insisted the man not worry about it – but to no avail. The man hands over his card, shocking employees with his generosity, then simply told her “to have a great flight and hop on board.”

I’m astonished and tell him it’s fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this man’s generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

“I’m crying as I write this and as I board the flight,” she said. “I stop him as he’s sitting in first class and try to give him my money, but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward.”

Cassidy said the gesture made her “heart so happy” and believe “there are good people in this world.” She then encouraged her followers to “be that person for someone.”

“Because, I know, after this, I sure will be,” she said. More than 40,000 people have liked the selfie she took with her good Samaritan.

It wasn’t until a little later Cassidy realized who the man behind the act of kindness was: none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Gresham was a standout Oklahoma University Sooner from 2006 to 2008 before joining the NFL.