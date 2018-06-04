Pregnant woman, 4 others shot during South Dallas football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH DALLAS - Police are on the scene investigating a shooting that happened during a football game Sunday night. Above is video of the actual shooting. You can hear the gun shots, sounding like fireworks going off.

Dallas police say five people were shot. One victim was a pregnant woman; she was shot in the chest. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is reported to have undergone an emergency C-section. The baby is in good condition, but she is critical.

A second woman was shot in the head, two men and one other woman shot in the legs.

Police say this all happened during a football game at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center. They believe there were at least two shooters, who were firing at each other. It's unclear if any of the five victims were targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.