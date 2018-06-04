Man sues CVS after pharmacy tells wife about Viagra prescription

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND, NY -- The little blue pill is supposed to make you, ahem, happy, but for one guy, it brought nothing but a marital mess!

A man from New York is suing CVS for telling his wife about his Viagra prescription!

Apparently, Michael Feinberg paid for the Viagra out of pocket. A few days later, his wife asked about one of her prescriptions only for the pharmacy employee to spill the pill about her hubby's little blue secrets not being covered by insurance.

Now, Feinberg is saying he feels shafted by CVS, claiming they broke HIPAA laws that require his permission before telling anyone his health business.

So Feinberg filed a lawsuit for unspecified damages, claiming the situation aroused "genuine, severe mental injury and emotional harm," causing his marriage to crumble.

In a statement, CVS said they "Place the highest priority on protecting privacy of those we serve, and we take our responsibility to safeguard confidential information very seriously."

Who would've thought one tiny pill could cause all this drama?