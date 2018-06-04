Dallas high school students get a chance to ‘Dress For Success’ for summer jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's often said first impressions are the most lasting. So to celebrate 11 years of the Dallas Mayor's Intern Fellows Program, some Dallas ISD students are getting the chance to 'Dress For Success.'

The group of students will get to 'shop' through some donated clothes for a professional style wardrobe as they gear up up to take part in an eight-week long paid summer internship!

"I think coming out here, it really gives them the sense of 'This what I need to look like' and 'This will position myself for success,'" Alliance Data's Ben Nelson said. "They're really smart kids. They've earned this opportunity and we're just really glad to be a sponsor of it."

Nearly 400 students have been selected to participate in the program that will give them some real-world work experience.

"I think it's a great opportunity because, with my circumstances, I don't usually go out. And for this, they have other opportunities to help me out with choices I have to make," 11th grader Evelyn Reyna said.

Looks like they're getting a head start on that three to five years of experience jobs mysteriously want you to have straight out of college!

Maybe they could use something like this in Lexington, Kentucky where some high school students were barred from their graduation for not being in the proper attire.

The school sent out a flyer, which listed the mandatory dress code for the graduates, but if the rules weren't followed, the opportunity to walk the stage was denied!

Although they can't get that special moment back, at least they were able to get what they came for: A brain full of knowledge and the diploma to back it up.