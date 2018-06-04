Did You Know?: Amazon is top dog when it comes to online shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- There's a reason why Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men alive!

According to Business Insider, Amazon shipped 608 million packages in 2013. When you do the math, that's about 1.6 million packages in one day. No wonder they have 566,000 employees!

However, in August of 2013, the online retailer's website went down for about 40 minutes, which ended up costing them a grand total of $4.8 million, or about $120,000 in one minute.

It seems they've more than made up for it, and are now the most valuable brand in 2018.

