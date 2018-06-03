Doggy drama: Dog dies on Delta flight, another dragged in florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, MI--Another doggie tragedy. Delta Airlines is investigating the death of an eight-year-old Pomeranian named Alejandro.

And now his loved ones want answers.

"We want to know what happened to our dog. Why did this happen?" Michael Dellegrazie, Alejandro's owner said.

The pup was on a flight from Phoenix to Newark. His owners say during a layover in Detroit, Alejandro was fine, but when airline employees checked two hours later he was found dead inside his cage.

"Seeing that blanket, there's some kind of foul play happened here. That's all I can think of." Dellegrazie said.

Delta said it knows pets are important members of the family and is working with the owners to find out what happened.

But the doggie drama doesn't end there folks. Fourty-one-year- old Jean Alcee from Florida is being charged with felony cruelty to animals after he dragged a dog from his pick up truck.

"It's horrible. There was a trail of blood. I don't think that he knew, because there was blood dragging from all the way down the road to where he stopped." a neighbor said.

The police reports said "The dog was dragged for approximately half-a-mile at around 45 miles per hour before the driver finally stopped."

The dog's injuries were so severe, its bones could be seen through the open wounds on its legs. Today, the dog is recovering after being bandaged up by a vet. Alcee could face a year in prison if convicted.