Facebook saying good-bye to trending tab

MENLO PARK, CA-- This is not fake news. Facebook will be shutting down its trending topic tab next week. The reason? It's just not popular enough.

The section launched in 2014 with the promise of helping users discover the best content on Facebook, but all that went unnoticed when the social media platform hit trending over fake news and election meddling. Not to mention the "trending" feature was only available in a handful of countries.

Facebook is now testing new features like the "breaking news" notifications with 80 publishers from India, Australia, Europe and the Americas, and they also want to make local news more accessible to users. Alex Hardiman, Facebook's head of news product said on a blog post, "We are committed to ensuring the news that people see on Facebook is high quality, and we're investing in ways to better draw attention to breaking news when it matters most."

Facebook is also planning on launching its very own streaming service called "Facebook Watch" which will showcase both original and existing content.

Now that's a trend to keep and eye out for.