Dallas libraries helping children read this summer

DALLAS– Schools out for the summer but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.

Twenty-nine Dallas libraries are launching a 10 week program that prevents summer learning loss by encouraging daily reading of books, newspapers magazines, e-books and audio books. With more than 2,500 weekly activities including STEM programming offered throughout the summer.

“We want them to keep reading over the summer to keep those skills up. We like to say all school year you have to read what the teacher wants you to read but in the summer you pick out what you want to read,” Melissa Dease, from Dallas Library said.

For 45 years the program has encouraged more than 300,000 children to read.

“I signed up to read this summer and I plan to read. I don’t know how many it is but a lot of books” Abigail Sanchez, participant said.

Kids and adults can earn incentive prizes.

“The way it works is that we challenge them to read everyday. So, we want them to read at least 20 minutes a day and when they keep track of how much time they read and after 10 days they can come back to library and pick out a prize.” Dease said.

So, go ahead and get your reading on this summer.