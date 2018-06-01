Mo’ stadium, mo’ problems for McKinney ISD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKINNEY -- It's said that money can't buy happiness, and apparently it also can't but a problem-free stadium for McKinney ISD.

The district's $70 MILLION project, which was supposed to be completed this past December, now has an opening date of "TBD" after it was revealed at this week's school board meeting the concrete is already cracking in several places!

"The reality is, I cannot tell you when it is going to be ready," said Jason Bird, the district's chief financial officer, to the board during a presentation on the project's progress.

If this sounds familiar, your memory is correct. In 2014, Allen ISD had to close its $60 million Eagle Stadium to repair concrete cracks and foundation issues just two years after the facility opened (Allen and McKinney used different construction companies). Those issues took a year to fix, so if McKinney's problems are similar, the district could be forced to move all of this upcoming football season's games scheduled to be played at the new pigskin palace.

Opening day is set for August 30.

McKinney is using the same forensic engineering company that worked on Allen's stadium to investigate the cause of the cracking, which was actually discovered in January. The timetable for completing a findings report is unknown, but McKinney will allow as much time as needed to make sure it gets its money's worth.

"The community made a big vote of confidence in the district by allowing us to do this project, and we don't want to disappoint," said school board president Curtis Rippee at the meeting. "They paid a lot of money for it; we want to make sure we give them a first-class facility."