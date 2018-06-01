McKinney 8th grader wins National Spelling Bee, DFW takes top 3 spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A North Texas student is crowned the champion of the National Spelling Bee. Karthik Nemmani, 14, won by spelling the word 'koinonia.'

For those of you who are wondering how to spell that... "K-O-I-N-O-N-I-A," Karthik said Thursday night during the competition held in National Harbor, Maryland.

The spelling bee took place with more than 500 contestants from every state, and even other countries, with the top three finalists being from North Texas. Karthik lives in McKinney and attends Scoggins Middle School in Frisco ISD.

Second place went to 12-year-old Naysa Modi, a seventh-grader at Frisco ISD's Reynolds Middle School in Prosper.

And 11-year-old Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound's Liberty Elementary in Lewisville ISD placed third.

It's Abhijay Kodali's first time at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and although he's found himself in the Finals, he didn't expect to make it this far. We say keep doing you, Abhijay! You got this. #SpellingBee #Speller484 pic.twitter.com/sVUX20APJA — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 1, 2018

The finals went on for 18 rounds.

After winning, Karthik got $40,000 in cash, a trophy, encyclopedias, and a $2,500 savings bond.

Congratulations to Karthik Nemmani, #Speller471, the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion. He correctly spelled "koinonia" to win the title. #SpellingBee pic.twitter.com/IyjGWmKg3W — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 1, 2018

Don't mess with T-E-X-A-S spellers!