Celina firefighter honored for heroic acts on Southwest flight 1380

CELINA -- Not all heroes wear capes. And this one happens to wear a fireman's helmet.

Celina firefighter Andrew Needum was recognized with the Lone Star Award for his heroic acts on April 17, while on board Southwest Airlines flight 1380.

"To be represented with the Lone Star Award, one of seven its humbling," said Needum.

Congressman John Ratciffe and the Mayor of Celina were there to honor Needum.

"The Lone Star Award sometimes goes to someone that acts in just a moment, in just something that happens, like what happened with Andrew and his family back just six weeks ago on that Southwest Airlines flight," said Rep. Ratcliffe.

Needum and other passengers pulled Jennifer Riordan back into the plane and performed CPR after the window next to her blew out.

"Thank you so much for this award and it means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family and forever grateful. There's not a day that goes by since April 17 that we haven't thought about the Riordan family," Neerdum said.

Needum however, hopes some good comes out this.

"Some good for the fire service. It's a great profession and I'm honored and privileged to be able to come here every third day and serve my community.

It's good to see a community come together and honor this true life hero.