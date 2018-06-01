Dallas police get treated to their favorite snack…donuts!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Today's National Donut Day, so we're catching up with the heroes that know them best to find out the ultimate flavor!

"I think the all time favorite would have to be the glazed," said Demarquis Black from Dallas Police Department. "The powder will get all on your uniform, so you can't get the powder kind."

Dunkin Donuts came through in the clutch for DPD this morning, dropping of dozens and dozens...and dozens of donuts for the squad!

"It's a fun thing," Black said. "Some people tell you its a myth. It's not a myth, It's true. We love donuts."

Even the K-9 officers are looking for a bite!

Don't think these treats are going to slow officers down, they can enjoy some sprinkles and still get the job done.

"It's a good thing," Black said. "We can look at this together and we can joke and laugh about it. To know that you have that support out there, it's great."