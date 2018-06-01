Criminals steal Bitcoin ATM out of Dallas bar, but the joke is on them

Posted 7:50 pm, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53PM, June 1, 2018

DALLAS-- Three break-ins, two weeks and the one final straw for John Myers.

He's the owner of the Free Man on Commerce Street,  which now needs a new window.

"No matter what we do, we just can't seem to get a handle on it," he says. "In this particular instance, this time these people knew what they were doing, they were coming specifically for the Bitcoin ATM."

The what? A Bitcoin ATM? Yeah, you heard that right. It was an odd grab and go.

Related Story
Deep Ellum squad meets to clean up graffiti in the neighborhood

Myers caught video of two people using a sledge hammer to break in, run over to the ATM, grab the whole thing and run off.

He says the whole thing happened in under a minute and thirty seconds.

"I don't want to give anyone any ideas, they know how it's bolted down to the ground."

Bitcoin ATM thefts are becoming quite a problem across the country. That's what bitcoin.com says, anyway.

Related Story
Dallas Barbershop chopping up free Mohawks to keep Deep Ellum OG

But, the joke is actually on those hauling off the machines.

"Honestly it doesn't hold a lot of money," says Myers.

Since bit coins are virtual money, there usually isn't much cash in the machine. However, the machine itself though is worth quite a bit.

And of course, so is Myers' window that now needs to be replaced.

"I am close to just sleeping with a gun inside the bar. I don't know what else to do," he says.

Related stories