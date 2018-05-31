Summer heat doesn’t stop DFW porch pirates from striking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Just when you thought it was safe to leave your packages outside, because you know, it's about as far away from the holidays as we can get, the summer time brings more than just heat and vacations. Unfortunately, it also brings out the pirates, and not the kind you'll find on a ship.

That`s right, according to stats from the Bureau of Justice, porch pirates haven't slowed from stealing your treasure, just because Christmas isn't next week.

You see, similar to the holidays, summer time is also when many people have packages shipped to their homes.

For some, much like a game of roulette, they're willing to take the chance. But for others, they've turned to "Nextdoor," a social app that helps neighbors keep each other updated on what`s going in the neighborhood, including when merchandise is taken.

Recently, "Nextdoor" conducted a survey and found that 62% of the respondents have had packages stolen, and 66% have opted out of having packages sent to their home because they were afraid it would be stolen.

On the bright side, the app has helped police catch some of the package thieves, however, there's still far too many cases that go unsolved.

With this summer heat, instead of stealing packages, how about we just figure out how to keep cool.