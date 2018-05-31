Is it really the end for ‘Roseanne?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA--It looks like the end for "Roseanne," but maybe not for her co-stars.

Entertainment Weekly reports, ABC is talking about maybe building a series around the reboot's other actors. That would suit Roseanne Barr just fine. She tweeted late Wednesday. "I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me."

She was referring to her former TV sister, Laurie Metcalf, and her former TV husband, John Goodman. Her former real life husband had a lot to say about the Roseanne reboot and its cancellation.

Tom Arnold said he saw trouble coming when he first heard the show was coming back.

"When I read her social media in the very beginning, and I saw how she was so into the conspiracy stuff with Donald Trump and so how far gone she was, and the 'Pizzagate' and Hillary is a pedophile and Obama wasn't born here, she was, you know, a 'birther,' and how crazy that was -- I just knew that this would not end well."

This all started when Barr tweeted a racist post about Valerie Jarrett a top former aide to President Obama. She apologized again for that saying, "I am sorry for making a thoughtless joke that does not reflect my values -I love all people and am very sorry... I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me."

Her ex-husband isn't the only one to weigh in. President Trump tweeted again addressing Disney's President and CEO, Bob Iger.

"Where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response."

For her part it sounds like Barr is trying to fight back tweeting "I am tired of being smeared over a stupid mistake erasing 30 years of activism."

The "Roseanne" reboot was the highest rated show on broadcast TV. A second season was already in the works. There was talk that another network might pick up the show but so far it sounds like it's just too hot to handle.