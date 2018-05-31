Fort Worth seminary leader fired amid alleged sex abuse advice scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - We told you about Dr. Paige Patterson's removal as president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, last week.

Well, now, we are learning Dr. Paige is completely out of the seminary, and has been fired after information came to light regarding how he handled sexual abuse allegations at another seminary in North Carolina back in 2003.

According to the Washington Post, a female student who was in an abusive relationship says she was encouraged by Patterson to not report an assault, but to instead turn to God instead of the police.