Roseanne blames ‘Ambien’ for racist rant on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- She didn't blame it on the alcohol.

Roseanne Barr says Ambien was the cause of her racist rant on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The comedienne went on Twitter Wednesday to say her post was "unforgivable" and that she was under the influence of the sleeping pill.

She also said that she didn't know former President Obama's adviser, Valerie Jarrett, was black. Jarrett's the woman Barr compared to an ape in an earlier tweet, and that's what led ABC to drop the "Roseanne" reboot.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ambien went on Twitter to defend themselves -- assuring people that racism is not a side effect of the drug.

On Wednesday, President Trump broke his silence by sending out a Tweet about Disney CEO Bob Iger. The president said Iger never came to *his* defense when horrible statements were made about him on the network.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Even though she Tweeted that she was going to leave Twitter, Barr continued to reply to the backlash Wednesday.

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She also tweeted several apologies to Jarrett. During an interview on MSNBC, Jarrett said no one needs to worry about her.

"Well first of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment. I'm fine," she said. "I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense."

As for Roseanne, it certainly seems this is going to be tough one for her to laugh her way out of.

34.052234 -118.243685