Pregnant cat recovering from gunshot; veterinarian offers $1K reward to find shooter

Posted 8:11 pm, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:05PM, May 30, 2018

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A pregnant cat is recovering after someone shot her in the leg over the weekend – yet another act of animal cruelty in a Pennsylvania borough where residents are trying to track down the person responsible.

The friendly shorthaired cat named Pandora had already lost a lot of blood before she was found near an intersection in Plymouth Saturday, according to WNEP.  She was rushed to Pittston Animal Hospital where Dr. Inayat Kathio and the veterinary staff managed to save her life.

"(The) bullet…fractured the cat's long bone and a tendon and cut some blood vessels," Dr. Kathio explained. "It was infected, too, and if I didn't perform surgery, gangrene would've set in and the cat would have lost its leg and ultimately lost its life."

Dr. Kathio, who did emergency surgery on Pandora, is offering a $1,000 reward for more information on who shot Pandora.

"Do you realize the pain when the bullet hits bone and hit the tendon?" Dr. Kathio said. "The animal can feel the pain like we can feel the pain."

Dr. Kathio told WNEP he has treated six cats suffering from gunshot wounds this year, including three from Plymouth. He hopes the reward will lead to justice for Pandora and the other cats.

"One was shot with an arrow from here, came out from the other side. Another cat's jaw was blown off."

Mary Fromel and Jeff Hollock are a part of "Whisker's World," a nonprofit animal rescue group. They were visiting family when they first saw the cat under a car.

"I stretched the leg out to see what kind of wound it was and the light so happened to catch a bullet sticking out of the leg," Fromel said.

The cat was found just under a car next to a tan brick wall on Parrish Street.

"I am angry," said Mary Fromel. "I am very angry that someone would go to this extent to harm an animal."

Pandora continues her post-surgery recovery at Pittston Animal Hospital, and Dr. Kathio said she's already able to walk, despite the severe injury.

Officials with Whisker's World tell WNEP they along with the SPCA are investigating this incident.

 

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Reggie Barnett Jr. is preparing for the fight of his life. The Virginia resident will fight in the featured bout in the first sanctioned U.S. bare-knuckle boxing match in 130 years.

"I'm in fight mode, Reggie Jr. tells WTKR as he makes final preparations for Saturday's showdown in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

At 757 Boxing, the gym Reggie Jr. owns with his dad, he puts himself through brutal workouts to make sure he's ready. On Tuesday afternoon, he's going through what he calls a "light workout" consisting of sparing and other exercises in the ring, then circuits outside, switching between skipping rope, push ups, jump squats and more.

"I finally have the opportunity I was looking for to fight in front of the entire world," said Reggie Jr. after the workout was complete.

It's been a long road for the fighter, both in and out of the ring. Reggie Jr. has battled alcoholism, which previously landed him behind bars. The promoter of the fight had to go through 28 states before finding one who would be willing to legalize the bare-knuckle fight. He also went through countless fighters before choosing Reggie Jr. and the others who will spar that night. The showdown will also be on pay-per-view.

When WTKR first spoke with Reggie in 2016, he was making his comeback.

"I struggled with alcoholism for years, I just was so down and out that I decided that before I got locked up, that I needed to do something," he said.

Reggie Jr. has been fighting his whole life. He picked up gloves when he was 4 years old, but his parents wouldn't let him pursue it until two years later. Then, he lost seven fights, resulting in him deviating from the ring and heading to the diamond.

But baseball just didn't cut it. He also did cheerleading but wasn't a fan of being a flyer. That's when he decided to get back into boxing. He was successful, taking home state titles, even Junior Olympic titles.

When he was 18 and no longer needed his parents' permission, he decided to try MMA. After a rough start, he convinced a friend of his who does MMA to trade lessons.

"I told him I would teach him how to box if he would teach me how to grapple and we’ve been inseparable for a decade. He's been in my corner ever since," smiled Reggie Jr., adding his friend will definitely be there in Cheyenne.

Reflecting on when it hit him that he would be in the first bare-knuckle fight sanctioned in the U.S. in 130 years, Reggie alluded to a promotional poster.

"When that first poster came out I was like, 'Yes! This is really happening, there is no turning back," said Reggie Jr.

He got to work. For the past few months, Reggie Jr. has been punching brick walls at full force to build the bone density in his hands. He understands fighting may not be for everyone, especially the bare-knuckle variety.

"Some people look at it as being barbaric. To be a part of the rawest form of fighting there is and to make history at the same time it’s ... I can’t even explain."

However, he's hoping his fight does more than put on a show.

"It's not about being famous, it's that my name being mentioned and my journey to get to that point will hopefully inspire others to chase what they really like to do," Reggie Jr. said.