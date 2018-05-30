Police name suspect in Carrollton murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON - Take a good look at your screen. Carrollton police are looking for this man; his name is Danny Aragon-Marquez.

Marquez is wanted for the murder of a man who was found dead in the 2200 block of Crockett Drive Tuesday morning. Police say is armed and dangerous.

They say he is driving a red 2012 Honda Accord with Texas disability license plates 4NVKK. Police say there is damage to the right front passenger area of the car.

If you have any information, you're asked to reach out to the Carrollton Police Department.