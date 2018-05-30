Fort Worth promotes big pay checks for teachers on Arizona billboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, AZ-- They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes teachers' pay checks!

Well that's what one billboard in Arizona is basically saying. An ad for a DFW school district popped up hundreds of miles across the country in Phoenix.

It says "your future is in a Fort Worth classroom". It even showcases a starting salary of $52,000 which, you can imagine, is catching some people's attention.

"If I'm a young instructor and I'm fed up with the low pay I might consider doing that. Do what you got to do," College Professor Todd Verch said.

The ad seems to be strategically placed in The Copper State where teachers recently walked out of classrooms in protest for higher wages.

Which, to some, seems like a genius idea.

"This is an enterprise country right, this is a capitalist country, so if you need teachers, you got a shortage of teachers, you go to find where the teachers are at," Verch said.

While Arizona is about a 15 hour drive from Fort Worth, the school district has the same sign placed closer to home in Oklahoma City.

That's some sign language struggling teachers can read clearly!