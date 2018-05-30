Exxon shareholders meeting brings protestors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While our eyes and wallets were crying over those sky high gas prices, there were some folks who had a little more to say outside the annual Exxon shareholders meeting.

This year's meeting brought people pumped up about the usual issues like global warming, fossil fuels and climate change.

"Now it's obvious to most people that we have a very serious problem, whether it's air pollution here in Dallas Fort Worth or Global Warming," one protester said.

We'll have to wait and see whether anyone inside that meeting was listening.