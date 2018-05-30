Dallas non-profit kicks of summer with shoe giveaway at Winnetka Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- A local non-profit called "Kicks for Kids" hopes to keep kids off the streets.

The organization was launched five years ago by Francisco Ibarra. At the time, he was just hoping to bond closer with his son.

So, with his passion for fashion in mind, he decided this would be a good way to give back to his community.

"Getting a new pair of shoes is like getting a new haircut. You feel good about yourself. You want to go to school and that's what we're trying to implement to these kids," Ibarra said.

The tradition continued with another sneaker giveaway at Winnetka Elementary School on Wednesday.

"We have 95% low income students. So, his donation is very beneficial. They are rewarded based on their achievement and also their need," Principal Lourdes Gurdino said.

Through the program, a hundred under-privileged students received brand new shoes.

"They chose me to be Ms. Winnetka. I was really happy. I got some new shoes and I really like them," student Juliet Ortega said.

The program is doing more than just making kids look fresh. It's also providing meals to the homeless and even adopting families in need around Christmas.

Now, that's how you kick start the summer!