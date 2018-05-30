Dallas Cowboys making roster moves this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- To say the Cowboys have been busy making roster moves this offseason, almost seems like an under statement.

Over the past several days, the Cowboys have signed a running back, a linebacker, a defensive tackle and a wide receiver to the mix while releasing a guard and a defensive tackle...

In doing so, the Cowboys are trying to lay a new foundation for the team, and they're also getting younger.

The still young Ezekiel Elliott is quickly becoming a leader.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Indianapolis 500, Will Power, was in Frisco Wednesday meeting players.

Hopefully some of Power's mojo rubs off on the Cowboys.

Wouldn't it be nice to see America's team cross the finish line in first this year?