7 elementary students injured in Justin school bus crash

JUSTIN - A school bush crash carrying elementary students leaves seven in the hospital.

This was that scary scene in Justin yesterday -- after a school bus crashed going down FM 407.

According to the school district, 18 students from Northwest Elementary School were on board when the bus crashed. The students taken to the hospital are okay.

The bus driver was treated at the scene, and the rest of the students were taken back to the school. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.