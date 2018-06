Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH – Early Tuesday morning, a 14-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Fort Worth by another teen.

It happened in a neighborhood near Crowley and Sycamore School Road. The suspect? A teenage girl. Fort Worth Police say the two got into a fight before the stabbing.

The victim, Nylah Lightfoot, was pronounced dead at the John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

The suspect has been detained by authorities. No further details have been released.