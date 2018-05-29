Wade College summer classes begin June 4!

Summer classes at Wade College start Monday, June 4! There’s still time to apply for classes!

The deadline to apply for summer classes is Wednesday, May 30.

wade programs:

FASHION DESIGN

MERCHANDISING

INTERIOR DESIGN

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

why wade?

From a guaranteed, fixed tuition, to experienced faculty from industry, Wade College is THE college to study merchandising, design and information technology in Dallas. A three-year, accelerated degree, with an all-inclusive tuition that covers every book and supply (includes a tablet or laptop), leads to high graduation rates and successful career outcomes. Join us in our laboratory environment inside the largest data center in Texas and next door to the largest wholesale trade center in the world!

Through the integration of diverse disciplines in art, design, business, merchandising, computer-aided design, information technology, and the liberal arts, the associate and bachelor degree programs reach beyond specialized professional skills to a broader spectrum of knowledge. Programs prepare graduates for entry into creative, business, and/or information technology fields.

The associate degree programs require a minimum of 60 semester credit hours for degree completion. Students can specialize in one of the fields of fashion design and product development, interior design, merchandise marketing and management, or information technology. Full-time students can graduate 16 months after entering an associate degree program.

The bachelor degree programs require a minimum of 120 semester credit hours for degree completion. Students can specialize in either fashion design and product development, interior design, merchandise marketing and management (with optional emphasis in Visual Communication), or information technology. Full-time students can graduate 32 months after entering a bachelor degree program.

Call, email, visit, APPLY NOW!

This Kidd’s Kids post is brought to you by Wade College.