Uber rolls out new panic button as California tests out digital license plates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- It's no secret Uber has had a bit of a bumpy ride when it comes to safety issues.

Before you consider ditching the whole "new-age taxi" system all together, listen to this:

The company just launched a new feature that could actually make a difference. It's essentially a panic button. It's located in the new safety center within the rider app.

Pressing the button prompts you to call the police. While it's easy enough to just dial 911, this button will actually send your location info to dispatch!

For now the special GPS feature is only being used in certain markets, but will likely spread to the rest of the country soon.

While Uber's app update can keep you safe when you're in someone else's car, California is testing out new technology that could keep your own car safe!

License plates are going digital in California . Sacramento is the first U.S. city to roll out a pilot program testing the new tag tech.

It will use wireless technology to allow messages to be changed remotely.

It's like trading out the old aluminum for a tablet, in a way.

It's got the ability to change from your standard plate numbers to other messages; like reporting your car stolen or displaying amber alert info.

If the DMV allows it, you can even put personalized messages on as long as your car is still.

Looks like all this new tech stuff could really get the wheels rolling to keep you and your stuff safe!