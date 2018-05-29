Spice of Blythe: Summer snack ideas for the kiddos!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- For most Texans, school is either out or it's dwindling down to the last couple days of school.

For parents, that means there are hungry kids begging for snacks.

Recently, Blythe Beck, owner and head chef of Pink Magnolia, went to the zoo with a friend. During that trip, she noticed her friend constantly pulling snacks out of a backpack and handing them to her child.

That experience prompted Blythe to come up with fun snack ideas for parents who are taking their kids to summer activities.