Majic Mic🎤: Indy talks top 10 girl groups of all time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been said that 2018 would be the year of women. We are organizing, building power and making our mark in all industries. When we come together, there is no stopping us. And, when it comes to music industry, we`ve been powerful for a loooong time.

According to Billboard, here are the biggest girl groups of all time.

10. Legendary Motown group Martha and the Vandellas.

9. The ladies who were born to sing and have sold over 20 million albums to date -- En Vogue!

Exposé became the first group to have four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart from their debut album Exposure.

7. Wilson Phillips struck gold with this one...

6. The 60`s quartet The Shirelles.

5. The Bangles became a force in the 80`s with the help of Prince who wrote this early hit...

4. The Pointer Sisters tblended R&B, Pop, Disco, Country and Rock to give us jams.

3. Destiny`s Child taught ladies how to be Bootylicious, Independent, Survivors.

2. TLC ruled the charts for a decade with jams like No Scrubs, Creep and their biggest hit Waterfalls.