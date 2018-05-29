Fort Worth firefighter accused of hiding camera in ex-girlfriend’s bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth firefighter is accused of hiding a camera inside a fake smoke detector and putting it in his ex-girlfriend's bathroom.

The woman told police the smoke detector was facing her shower. Edgar Benito Aguilar was arrested earlier this month and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Agular has been with the Fort Worth Fire Department since 2014. He has been reassigned to another position while the investigation continues.