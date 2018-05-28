Real life superhero saves toddler from falling to his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS--He is being dubbed the 'Spider-Man' of France, but unlike Spider-Man, 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama is a real life superhero.

Gassama climbed four floors, pulling himself up from balcony to balcony to save a child he did not know, and then pulled the four-year-old to safety. The brave stunt happened in Paris and even grabbed the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron who offered to give Gassama, a migrant from Mali, a full French citizenship, as well a job in the fire brigade for his courageous act.

Macron hailed the exceptional act telling Gassama "You saved a child, without you, no one knows what would have become of him. You need courage and the capability to do that."

Gassama on the other hand admitted he was "trembling" following the rescue but said "When I started to climb, it gave me courage to keep climbing."

The father of the boy was not present in the apartment at the time of the heroic act. He has been taken into custody and scheduled to appear in front of a judge. Who says superheroes only exist in comic books?