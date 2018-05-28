Kilauea volcano-no signs of stopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWAII--The Kilauea volcano on the island of Hawaii doesn't show any signs of stopping.

Its been three weeks since the volcano has erupted on the big island, shooting molten rocks and oozing lava. People living as far as 2,300 miles are experiencing volcanic fog otherwise known as 'Vog'. Residents from Leilani Estates were asked to evacuate immediately due to fast moving lava flow, and seek shelter at nearby community centers. Three emergency shelters have been set up.

As of now, more than 2,000 people have been removed from their homes, 24 fissures have opened, and the temperature of the lava has reached 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit. No one has died, but one person is in the hospital after lava exploded into the air and nearly severed his leg.

Hopefully this will all end soon, and the island of Hawaii can go back to normal.