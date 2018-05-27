Spieth optimistic despite disappointing homecoming swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth finished 12 strokes behind winner Aaron Wise at the Byron Nelson and 15 behind victor Justin Rose at the Fort Worth Invitational, but the Dallas native still believes he's headed in the right direction.

"I think good things are about to come," said Spieth following a 32nd-place finish at Colonial Country Club, where he'd finished second, first, and second during his previous three visits. "I feel a good run coming for the second half of this season. I'm getting into where I'm not making bogeys, and soon I'll get back to the five, six birdies a round and shoot some low rounds. So I know it's right around the corner."

What's not right around the corner is anymore Lone Star State support as the PGA Tour's four Texas tournaments are now finished. However as much as Spieth loves the love he gets here, he's looking forward to being a little more low-key the rest of the year.

"I had a great time these couple weeks on and off the golf course, as I always do. But I am also really excited to get out of town and be able to just go back to the room and have nothing to do at night except for get ready to play the next day."

And hey, while he may have had a disappointing couple of weeks he still earned more than $120,000. Not much for him, perhaps, but we'd certainly take it!