Thinking about going to the Texas beach? There’s poo in them waters 💩

GALVESTON — Look, we love the Texas coast just as much as anyone, but this is just something to keep in mind.

While there is no such thing as a sterile, 100% clean beach or lake, keeping an eye on measured bacteria levels before you jump in is advised.

If you’re planning on heading down to the Gulf coast anytime soon, you might want to check out Texas Beach Watch and see what the current bacteria levels are.

And by bacteria, we mean fecal bacteria.

Poo. 💩

As My San Antonio reports, in 2016, Texas had 35 documented cases of Vibrio vulnificus, which can cause the flesh-eating infection necrotizing fasciitis.

Recall the case that shocked Texas in 2016 when a man contracted the infection in Galveston.

This is not to say you should avoid the beach. Looking at the map from Texas Beach Watch, current levels for most of Galveston Island are low, but there are a few hot spots to avoid.