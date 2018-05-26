North and South Korean presidents have surprise meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOREAN PENINSULA--Call it a meeting of the minds, on Saturday North and South Korean presidents met for a surprise meeting.

This comes only two days after President Donald Trump called off the much anticipated summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

According to the South Korean presidency, the U.S./Korean summit was discussed during their impromptu meeting.

The two Korean leaders met for a second time since April at a demilitarized zone for nearly two hours.

On Friday, signs of progress came from Trump after he took to Twitter to say he had very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the summit.

You'll remember Trump initially called off the meeting after he said hostile comments were made by top Korean officials.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it looks like this face to face, was meant to save face, and it might have just worked.